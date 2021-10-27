OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $499.14

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.14 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 496.20 ($6.48). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 509.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 334,283 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).
The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.82.
In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).
OSB Group Company Profile (LON:OSB)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
Featured Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.