Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.41

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 38663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 45.1% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 290,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 139,816 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

