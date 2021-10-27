Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

