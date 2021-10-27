Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,474. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

