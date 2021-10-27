Oxygen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $132.34 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00003568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,987,295 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

