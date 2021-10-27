P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.69

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

