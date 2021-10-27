Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,063,000 after purchasing an additional 179,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

