Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

