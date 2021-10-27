PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $18.10 or 0.00030840 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $377.00 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 236,121,682 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

