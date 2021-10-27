Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in October

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PANDY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.4018 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.