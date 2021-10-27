Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.05

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 313,690 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.