Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,120.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($40.76) and last traded at GBX 80.90 ($1.06), with a volume of 3690913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £562.42 million and a P/E ratio of -32.36.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

