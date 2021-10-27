Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.920 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 1,466,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

