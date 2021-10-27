Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parsons alerts:

NYSE:PSN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Parsons stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Parsons worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.