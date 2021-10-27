Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $20.70 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $20.70 million and $18,563.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00796314 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,665,793 coins and its circulating supply is 11,641,266 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

