Pason Systems (PSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$43.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.06 million.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.50 million and a PE ratio of 205.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.67. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

