Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 151,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,290. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.71.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
