Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the September 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Patriot Battery Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 151,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,290. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.71.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.