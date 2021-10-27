Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 6.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 215,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,246,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

