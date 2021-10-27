PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

