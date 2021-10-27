PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 0.5%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.55 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). 46,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 97,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.35 ($0.85).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.99. The company has a market cap of £42.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

