Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

Shares of Bushveld Minerals stock remained flat at $GBX 10.10 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,300. Bushveld Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.66. The company has a market cap of £120.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.