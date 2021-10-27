Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on the transport operator’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Shares of LON FGP traded up GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.60 ($1.33). 4,165,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,447. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55.

In related news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 15,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Insiders acquired a total of 75,336 shares of company stock worth $6,494,900 over the last quarter.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

