Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down GBX 5.34 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.16 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 569,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,292. The company has a market cap of £231.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

