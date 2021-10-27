Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

