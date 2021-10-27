Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.34

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.34 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 458376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.