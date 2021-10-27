Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $275.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.98 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,742.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,496 shares of company stock worth $17,765,969. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

