pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Tops $3.51 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $703.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

