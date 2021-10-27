Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

