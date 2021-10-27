Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $971.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

