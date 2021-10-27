Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in October

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 9,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.05. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

