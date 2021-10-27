Phore (PHR) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Phore has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3,434.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.85 or 0.00749298 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,273,701 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.