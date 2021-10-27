Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.980 EPS.

PDM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,424. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

