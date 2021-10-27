PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the September 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,145. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 8,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,250 shares of company stock worth $372,313.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 351,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 569.4% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 256,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

