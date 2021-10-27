PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.10. 42,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 49,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 772.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 871.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.