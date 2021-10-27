Ping Identity (PING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ping Identity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Ping Identity worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

