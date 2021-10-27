Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $839,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 142.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

