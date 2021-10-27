Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

