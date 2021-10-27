Pirate Chain Price Down 7.9% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $352.82 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00255323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003315 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,769,002 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

