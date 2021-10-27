Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBI stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

