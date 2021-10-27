Playkey Trading Up 40.2% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $909,464.32 and approximately $117,748.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

