Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of PYTCF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113. Playtech has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYTCF shares. Peel Hunt lowered Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

