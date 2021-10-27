Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

