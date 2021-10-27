pNetwork Price Tops $1.10 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $38.57 million and $11.80 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,735,917 coins and its circulating supply is 34,958,485 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

