POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $10.00 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $315,707.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,111,814 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.