POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in October

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POET Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 93,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,043. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $302.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.