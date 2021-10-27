PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $81,592.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

