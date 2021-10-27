Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Post Holdings Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

