Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBPB opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Potbelly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Potbelly worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

