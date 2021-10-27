PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

PSK stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.83. 261,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

