Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $3,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.09. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,592. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

